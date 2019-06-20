Comments
GREENVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) — Hunt County is getting ready to cleanup the trail of destruction left by Wednesday’s severe storm.
Powerful winds ripped through almost all of downtown Greenville and the tornado-warned storm brought extensive damage to the Highland Terrace Baptist Church, the Farmers Market and other buildings.
And with downtown Greenville residents scrambling to find shelter, community members have been working together to sweep up broken glass, clear debris and restore power.
Hunt County resident Leticia Gillespie said she tried to leave but the wind was blowing too hard.
“We’re all ok, but you could see things flying,” Gillespie said. “Our roof, you could hear it coming up. It was scary.”
There are currently signs outside several of the city’s storefronts that read, “Closed for the day,” so it is unsure on when things will return to normal.