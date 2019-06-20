MANSFIELD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mansfield ISD’s Superintendent announced Thursday he will be retiring after 37 years in public education.

Superintendent Jim Vaszauskas said he will step down next February.

He has served as Mansfield’s superintendent for the last ten years.

In a letter to the community, Vaszauskas said, “I love Mansfield ISD! However, in my heart, I believe it is time for this wonderful district to have new leadership.”

Mansfield ISD shared the letter on Twitter:

Dear Mansfield ISD Family:

As I reflect on my ten years in Mansfield ISD, I cannot help but to be extremely proud of you for making sure our district is a great place to live, learn, and teach. Together, we have implemented systems and processes that have our students achieving at the highest levels of the Texas Education Agency’s accountability systems.

Our district also has the heart and soul of servant leaders. We have the best Toys for Tots community drive in the country. We ensured that every child in the Hurricane Harvey-ravaged Bloomington ISD got a gift during the holidays, and we sent four 18-wheeler truckloads of baby wipes, diapers, and personal items to those communities to ease their suffering. We ring the bells for the Salvation Army.

We feed kids in the summer and volunteer our time to charities.

We serve each other. When tragedy or illness strikes one of us or our families, we respond with kindness and generosity and empathy that is genuine and earnest. As a district family, we have grieved our losses together, and we have celebrated the many joyous occasions such as births of children and grandchildren, graduations, weddings, and anniversaries. We regularly honor and remember our loved ones through our Colors for Caring initiative. We care about each other, and we care about our students.

Typical of most families, we disagree and even argue. We compromise and find common ground. We sacrifice and share the load. At the end of the year, we are ready for time away. Yet, when we come back together for each new year, we celebrate our reunion with hugs, laughter, and dancing at convocation. We truly are better together.

I love Mansfield ISD! However, in my heart, I believe it is time for this wonderful district to have new leadership. Therefore, I plan to retire, effective February 5, 2020, to make way for the next superintendent.

MISD will continue to move forward. and there is much work to be completed. We must develop and implement the best social-emotional learning program in the country to address the many challenges our students face. We must develop and implement our Vision 2025, which will produce graduates who are truly college, career, and life ready. Through our work in the Texas Education

Agency’s Lone Star Governance exemplar cohort, we have an opportunity to model and share our successful programs across our state. In addition, we must develop school choice opportunities in the northern pads of our district. These initiatives are in progress and will take us to the next level.

I pledge to make this transition smooth and fully trust that the amazing MISD School Board will find the best leader for this district who will fulfill the needs of students, staff, and the community.

Respectfully, Jim Vaszauskas Superintendent of Schools