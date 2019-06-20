Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Police have yet to catch the driver who ran over a man crossing the eastbound lanes of 3300 Great Trinity Forest, just east of the intersection with 499 Cranfill Drive more than a year ago.
The victim was struck by a a 4 door white Toyota Corolla on April 23, 2018, at approximately at 6:19 a.m. The car was travelling eastbound.
The suspect got out of the car and walked westbound from the location without providing the information required or rendering aid to the victim.
Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run driver or the 4 door white Toyota Corolla that struck the pedestrian in the roadway, should contact Detective Sammy Shaw in Vehicle Crimes (214) 671.0019 (Case number: 085293-2018).