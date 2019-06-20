HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The nephew of a 59-year-old man who never returned after a walk to the store called police to ask for help finding his uncle.
Mario Almanza left his house Wednesday morning in the 5700 block of Melinda Street and headed to the PDK convenience store at 4600 Denton Highway.
Surveillance cameras at the store show Almanza inside at 8 a.m.
Almanza left the store walking southbound on Denton Highway.
His nephew told officers that Almanza had suffered a traumatic brain injury in the past, which affected his short term memory. Almanza is prone to getting lost and disoriented easily as a result of the injury. Additionally, Almanza is diabetic and suffers from high blood pressure.
He is 5’8” tall, and weighs 230 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Almanza was last seen wearing a black and white shirt, gray pants, and black shoes. He was wearing a gold colored bracelet with his name on it in big letters. Almanza also has a scar above his right eye.
Anyone with information on Almanza’s location, should contact the Haltom City Police Department at 817-222-7000 or dispatch at 817-281-1000.