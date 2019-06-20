Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Summer is finally here but with it comes some unforeseen dangers.
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Summer is finally here but with it comes some unforeseen dangers.
Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for kids under the age of 5. Children’s Health has pool party tips to keep your child, and their friends, safe.
The number of children that are left, and then dying, in hot cars is at an all-time high. Texas ranks #1! KidsAndCars.org is pushing for technology and education to help end these preventable tragedies. Learn how to protect your child.
Skin Cancer is the most common cancer in the US. And, most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet rays. Learn how to protect yourself.
Nearly 100 million Americans will embark on family vacations this year. Learn how to get your precious cargo to your destination safely.