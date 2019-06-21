



– Blue Mound Mayor Alan Hooks told CBS 11, he has put Police Chief Randy Baker on paid administrative leave until July 2, when the city council will consider possible termination.

Chief Baker told CBS 11, the letter notifying him of his leave also alleged he had been disrespectful toward the mayor and council in a city meeting on Monday.

Hooks says the chief “flipped off” a city employee last month after he had been counseled about professional behavior last December.

Blue Mound is looking into eliminating its city police department, a move the mayor says is related to budget concerns but that the police chief believes is personal.

Mayor Alan Hooks and Police Chief Randy Baker both admitted Thursday they have butted heads in the last eight months, with Hooks saying he has lost confidence in the chief over a matter currently being investigated.

Baker said it’s the result of two meetings Hooks held with officers, telling them they needed to add to city revenues by writing more traffic tickets. The chief said he informed the mayor he couldn’t legally institute any form of ticket writing quota.

Hooks, however, said the idea to get rid of the department is not personal, but strictly a dollars and cents issue.

Blaming new state limits on tax revenue, the city would look to contract for law enforcement services with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department.

The city council voted 3-2 this week to give Hooks the green light to move forward with getting a firm proposal from the county. He believes initial numbers show it could save the city upwards of $200,000 a year.

The final decision he said, would involve at least two public meetings and a vote of the city council.

“We have to let them have all their input that they want,” Hooks said. “And if they come up and say no we don’t want the Sheriff’s department, it ain’t happening.”