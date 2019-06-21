Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested Leo Ted Pintor, 40, and charged him with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Urania de Jesus, 34, and Fredi Mercado, 31, early Friday morning.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police arrested Leo Ted Pintor, 40, and charged him with capital murder in the shooting deaths of Urania de Jesus, 34, and Fredi Mercado, 31, early Friday morning.
It happened at the Coronado Apartments at 7414 E. Grand Avenue shortly after 3:00 a.m.
Witness told CBS 11 Friday morning, they heard two loud knocks and then four or five gunshots around the time the incident occurred.
“It’s unsettling. It puts us on edge. We’re more cautious. That depends on what the circumstance was. Not having the information is unsettling as well. Knowing that it was a violent act. Anyone would feel fearful,” witness Kendrea Rubin said.
Police have not said how or if the suspect knew the victims.