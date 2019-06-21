DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Four more homicide cases have reached the desks of detectives in Dallas since Thursday morning as a violent year for the city continues.
Starting Thursday morning, police said they responded to a welfare call at around 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of Lucas Drive in regards to an unusual smell coming from a residence.
According to police, Dallas Fire-Rescue responded, as well, and forced their way into the home. They found 47-year-old Andy Longoria dead inside the home.
Police are investigating the case as a capital murder and do not have any suspects.
Later that day, police said officers responded to a shooting call at the Rosemont Apartments in the 9900 block of Scyene Road at around 7:15 p.m. An unidentified victim was found in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. There have been no arrests made in this case.
The latest case involves two people who were found shot to death inside an apartment near East Grand Avenue and Casa Loma Avenue and close to the Lakewood area of Dallas early Friday morning.
According to police, this case is being investigated as a capital murder. No further information was released as the investigation continues.