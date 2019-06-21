Filed Under:Chip and Joanna Gaines, Expansion, Fixer Upper, Magnolia Market at the Silos, retail village, Texas News, Waco

WACO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Former “Fixer Upper” hosts Chip and Joanna Gaines have introduced a $10.4 million plan to expand on the popular shops they operate in their hometown of Waco.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports there will be a new “retail village” at the Magnolia Market at the Silos featuring more shops, a relocated historic church, a whiffle ball field and other attractions.

Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco (CBS This Morning)

Construction is underway on a portion of the development in downtown Waco.

Magnolia draws an estimated 30,000 visitors a week.

The plan submitted to the city envisions the project as an “economic catalyst” for Waco.

The couple was made famous by HGTV’s “Fixer Upper” home improvement show, which ended in April 2018.

Chip and Joanna Gaines (Twitter:Magnolia Homes)

It was announced this April that the Gaineses will launch their own Discovery-affiliated television network next summer.

