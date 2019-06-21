Comments
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Former TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Trevon Boykin was arrested Friday night on a family violence warrant.
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Former TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Trevon Boykin was arrested Friday night on a family violence warrant.
The charges according to Tarrant County Jail records are aggravated assault on a family member with a weapon and tampering with a witness.
Bond is set at $60,000.
Last September, Boykin was charged aggravated assault for allegedly attacking his girlfriend and breaking her jaw at his home in March.
The Seattle Seahawks released Boykin from the team’s practice squad shortly after reports of the attack surfaced.