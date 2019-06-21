AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that he will be deploying 1,000 additional National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border amid what’s being called a “crisis.”
At a surprise press conference, Abbott talked about the influx of illegal immigration into the U.S. through Texas in 2019. He said the amount of immigrants who have crossed into Texas illegally this year would add up to the population of one of the large cities in Texas.
Abbott said the addition of the troops helps to add more security to the border. He said the deployment will be paid for 100% by the federal government.
According to Abbott, this deployment will also be in addition to the $800 million that the legislature appropriated to help fix a “broken immigration system.”
The National Guard troops are expected to assist at new temporary holding facilities in El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley for single adults. They will also help at ports of entry for commerce.
