DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s National Selfie Day, and, for 29-year-old Carley Smith, it’s also “Botox Day.” For millions of millennials, the two are connected.

“It’s a must for a perfect selfie. If you want to make your selfie look the best, you want a pouty lip, you want the best skin, smooth-looking skin,” Smith said.

The American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery found that plastic surgery is up 47% in millennials since 2013.

At Renew Beauty MedSpa and Salon in Dallas, the waiting room is often majority millennials.

“Initially, I was very surprised, but for when we think about it, why wouldn’t want to fight the aging process?,” said owner Louise Proulx. “And millennials, with the advent of now the selfie, have found that they want to look younger and look more beautiful without a filter.”

Botox and injectables lead the millennial treatments at Renew Beauty.

“It’ll definitely help your selfie, help you feel more beautiful and youthful in pictures,” said 34-year-old Chare Rankin.

For Smith, it’s about preserving and preventing – but also cultivating her internet image.

“It’s definitely less taboo to take care of yourself and want to do a cosmetic injectable or maybe something cosmetic to yourself to make yourself more presentable on the internet,” she said. “Now my filters are going to be filterless!”

93 million selfies are posted every day, and ten selfies are posted to Instagram every minute.