MINERAL WELLS (CBSDFW.COM) — A new group of developers announced their $65 million plan to restore a crumbling landmark in Mineral Wells.
After multiple failed attempts in the past to restore the Baker Hotel, this group of developers claim they can accomplish what others could not.
Hoping to reopen the hotel’s doors by 2020, developers want to begin restorations immediately.
In its prime, the Baker Hotel hosted tourists and celebrities who visited for the touted healing properties of the water.
Though the hotel closed down business in 1972, there have been several unsuccessful attempts to restore the deteriorating landmark and it has remained vacant.