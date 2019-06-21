Comments
MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A South Texas police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday evening and a suspect is in custody, authorities say.
The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Mission police officer was shot Thursday night in the eastern part of the city 6 miles west of McAllen. Mission police Lt. Art Flores says the officer, whose identity hasn’t been released, died later at a McAllen hospital.
No details have been released on what led to the shooting in southern Texas, and the suspect’s identity also hasn’t been released.
A press conference is expected Friday morning.
(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)