MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A South Texas police officer was shot and killed in the line of duty Thursday evening and a suspect is in custody, authorities say.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Mission police officer was shot Thursday night in the eastern part of the city 6 miles west of McAllen. Mission police Lt. Art Flores says the officer, whose identity hasn’t been released, died later at a McAllen hospital.

No details have been released on what led to the shooting in southern Texas, and the suspect’s identity also hasn’t been released.

A press conference is expected Friday morning.

