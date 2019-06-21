  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

PHOENIX (CBSDFW.COM) – A Lubbock, Texas man is facing charges after being caught on security cameras attacking TSA agents at Phoenix’s Sky Harbor International Airport.

Video shows Tyrese Garner, 19, pushing his way through a metal detector and then going after the agents on Tuesday.

It took multiple TSA agents to get him on the ground and they held him until police arrived and arrested him.

TSA agents attacked in Phoenix by Lubbock, Texas man (city of Phoenix)

At least one agent was taken to the hospital, but no one was seriously hurt.

A police report says the Garner may be mentally disturbed and may have been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Tyrese Garner

Garner was booked into a Maricopa County Jail on suspicion of criminal trespassing, resisting arrest and assault.

