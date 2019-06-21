Comments
WACO (CBSDFW.COM) — An eight-year-old track star from Connally ISD is shocking people as he continuously breaks multiple records.
Just two weeks ago, Germarquis Robinson — otherwise known as “Black Magic” — and his track team set the best time in the country in the 400 meter relay, coming in at 56.6 seconds.
He runs the third leg of the relay.
His father, Germann Robinson told KWTX that his son has been training for years in his backyard, however it’s his first year of running track.
Robinson’s ultimate goal is to run in the olympics one day, but until then his team is raising money to go to the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina.