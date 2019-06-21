Filed Under:Houston, Junior Olympics, record breaking, runner, Sports, Track


WACO (CBSDFW.COM) — An eight-year-old track star from Connally ISD is shocking people as he continuously breaks multiple records.

Just two weeks ago, Germarquis Robinson — otherwise known as “Black Magic” — and his track team set the best time in the country in the 400 meter relay, coming in at 56.6 seconds.

He runs the third leg of the relay.

His father, Germann Robinson told KWTX that his son has been training for years in his backyard, however it’s his first year of running track.

Robinson’s ultimate goal is to run in the olympics one day, but until then his team is raising money to go to the AAU Junior Olympics in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s