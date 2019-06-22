PROVIDENCE VILLAGE (CBSDFW.COM) — The 4-year-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a car this week died Saturday morning, police said.
Kaysen Neyland was pronounced dead at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, where he had been airlifted after his family discovered him Thursday afternoon.
He was found outside a home in the 10000 block of Franklin Street just before 5 p.m., when temperatures were in the mid-90s. It is still unknown how long Neyland was in the vehicle before being found.
Chief of Police Charles Kreidler said this remains an ongoing investigation involving multiple state and local agencies and further details about the incident are not available at this time.
“Any conclusions drawn at the point are speculative and could be detrimental to our investigation as we continue our pursuit of information in this case,” Kreidler said.
An autopsy has been ordered and will be performed by the Dallas County Medical Examiner.
No criminal charges have been filed at this point.