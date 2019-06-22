DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The man police arrested for a double murder at a Dallas apartment complex June 21 has been identified as the estranged husband of one of the victims.
Leo Ted Pintor, 40, was charged with capital murder for the deaths of Urania De Jesus, 34, and Fredi Mercado, 31.
Police received a call around 3 a.m. Friday regarding multiple gunshots coming from the Coronado Apartments on East Grand Avenue. A witness observed a Hispanic male — later found to be Pintor — wearing a gray shirt kicking on the door shortly before hearing several gunshots.
According to Pintor’s affidavit, through their investigation, detectives determined Pintor and De Jesus were going through a divorce at the time of the murders.
Pintor had a reported history of family violence with De Jesus, and she even had an active protection order against him.
Detective Andrea Isom interviewed Pintor’s family members, who informed them of a phone call Pintor made to them around 6 a.m. stating that he “messed up” and wanted them to take care of his children, the affidavit said.
The Dallas Police Fugitive Unit officers began looking for Pintor, who had outstanding traffic warrants and later found him at a Dallas residence wearing the same clothes the witness described.
Suspect Pintor was transported to Dallas Police Headquarters where he did not provide a statement.
No bond has been set.