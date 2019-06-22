Comments
DEEP ELLUM (CBSDFW.COM) — Two people were shot in Deep Ellum Saturday morning, leaving one man dead from his injuries.
Dallas homicide detectives are investigating the shooting which occurred around 3 a.m. in a paid parking lot on Main Street.
The first victim, whose identity has not been released, was shot multiple times and transported to the Baylor University Medical Center where he later died.
The second victim, who was also in the parking lot, was shot once while sitting inside his vehicle. He was also transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this crime are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS.