DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are actively investigating a homicide that left one dead in Dallas Sunday morning.
At approximately 12:43 a.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of Regal Row.
Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old Latin male, who’s identity has not been released, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.
Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to Parkland Medical Hospital where he died from his injuries.
This is an on-going investigation.