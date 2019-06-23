Filed Under:Dallas, Dallas Crime, dfw, DFW Crime, dpd, gunshot wounds, Homicide, investigation, Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police are actively investigating a homicide that left one dead in Dallas Sunday morning.

At approximately 12:43 a.m., patrol officers responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of Regal Row.

Upon arrival, officers found a 28-year-old Latin male, who’s identity has not been released, lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the victim to Parkland Medical Hospital where he died from his injuries.

This is an on-going investigation.

