GUN BARREL CITY (CBSDFW.COM) — Gun Barrel City Fire Department rescued a worker who fell through a Burger King roof Saturday morning.
Around 7 a.m., fire fighters responded to the call and found the employee with his left leg completely through the roof and “wedged in tightly,” the press release stated.
Before the rescue began, fire fighters used a roof ladder and other equipment to make sure the area around the employee was stable. They then used a saw to cut through the roof area around the victim.
Once it was opened up, fire fighters carefully cut one of the roof trusses, enabling them to extract the victim.
The victim was put in a rope harness to help safely lower him to the ground and later checked over by UT Health EMS.
Gun Barrel City Fire Department Assistant Chief Jason Raney said that given the serious nature of the call, the department had to take all measures necessary to ensure a safe rescue.
“I want to compliment our personnel on the scene, along with the Police Department who responded, for getting the victim out in a safe and expeditious manner,” Raney said. “This rescue was very challenging due to the instability of the roof.”