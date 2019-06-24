Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Michael Webb, the man charged with aggravated kidnapping and sexual assault after allegedly snatching an 8-year-old girl who was later found safe, entered a not guilty plea to the kidnapping charge in federal court.
He told the judge he wanted a new attorney.
The judge instructed the 51-year-old and his court appointed attorney on the process to handle that request.
Webb’s trial set for Monday, July 29 at 9 a.m.
He faces anywhere from 20 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.
Webb was initially in Fort Worth police custody, but was transferred to FBI custody days later.