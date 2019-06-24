ARLINGTON (HOODLINE) — Looking to satisfy your appetite for Mediterranean fare?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around Arlington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.
1. Tiba Grill
Topping the list is Tiba Grill. Located at 3330 Matlock Road, Suite 116, the Lebanese, Mediterranean and Greek cafe is the highest-rated Mediterranean restaurant in Arlington, boasting five stars out of 319 reviews on Yelp.
2. Prince Lebanese Grill
Next up is Central’s Prince Lebanese Grill, situated at 502 W. Randol Mill Road. With 4.5 stars out of 841 reviews on Yelp, the Mediterranean, Lebanese and Greek outlet has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Andalous Mediterranean Grill
Andalous Mediterranean Grill, located at 457 E. Interstate 20, Suite 101, is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the Lebanese, Mediterranean and Greek bistro 4.5 stars out of 450 reviews.
4. Olives Mediterranean Grill
Check out Olives Mediterranean Grill, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 195 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Mediterranean and vegetarian eatery at 1714 W. Randol Mill Road in Eastside.
5. Gyros To Go
Finally, there’s Gyros To Go, a favorite with 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews. Stop by 710 E. Sublett Road, Suite 101, to hit up the Mediterranean and Greek restaurant next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.