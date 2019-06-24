DALLAS COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – The trial for the Richardson man accused of killing his 3-year-old adopted daughter is scheduled to get underway today in Dallas.
Wesley Mathews is charged with Capital Murder for allegedly killing little Sherin Mathews.
It was in October of 2017 when Sherin was reported missing. When Wesley Mathews contacted authorities he claimed that as punishment for not drinking her milk he sent Sherin outside at 3 a.m. to stand by a tree about 100 feet outside the backyard of their home.
Two weeks later, when the little girl’s body was found in a nearby culvert wrapped in a garbage bag, Mathews changed his story, claiming he “physically assisted the 3-year-old girl in drinking the milk” and that the toddler choked and after coughing for a while her breathing slowed.
Mathews said when he could no longer feel Sherin’s pulse he “believed she had died” and removed the little girl from the house and waited several hours before contacting police.
During a custody hearing for the Mathews’ biological daughter, a child abuse specialist testified that Sherin’s body showed signs of abuse and that the little girl had a series of broken bones and injuries, in various stages of healing, that could not have happened prior to her adoption.
Wesley Mathews, and his wife Sini, adopted Sherin from an orphanage in India. Sini Mathews was initially charged with child endangerment but prosecutors later dropped the charges citing a lack of evidence.
Prosecutors are not seeking the death penalty against Wesley Mathews, so if he is found guilty of Capital Murder he faces an automatic life sentence without parole.