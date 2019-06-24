Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating a suspicious vehicle near the Earle Cabell Federal Building.
Several streets around the building have been closed while police check out the situation.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) confirmed the vehicle is located in the 1100 block of Commerce Street. An ATF Explosive Detection Canine is headed to the location.
It was one week ago today when Brian Isaack Clyde opened fire outside the same building in downtown Dallas.
The 22-year-old died from his injuries after a shootout with members of the Federal Protective Service. During that incident more than 300 federal employees were evacuated from the building.
No word if employees are again being evacuated.
* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.