NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The following restaurants will donate 20% of sales Monday to the family of fallen Grand Prairie Officer A.J. Castaneda.
- Arlington, 1505 N. Collins Street
- Arlington, 4600 S. Cooper Street
- Grand Prairie, 3041 Camp Wisdom
- Grand Prairie, 3970 Carrier Parkway
- Mansfield, 800 N. Walnut Creek
Click here to order a t-shirt, which donates 100% of sales to Castaneda’s family.