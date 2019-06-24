KTXA Texas 21Do You Watch KTXA 21 With An Antenna? Get Help Here
Filed Under:Back The Blue, Chick-fil-A, DFW News, Food, Grand Prairie Officer A.J. Castaneda, police officer


NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The following restaurants will donate 20% of sales Monday to the family of fallen Grand Prairie Officer A.J. Castaneda.

  • Arlington, 1505 N. Collins Street
  • Arlington, 4600 S. Cooper Street
  • Grand Prairie, 3041 Camp Wisdom
  • Grand Prairie, 3970 Carrier Parkway
  • Mansfield, 800 N. Walnut Creek

Click here to order a t-shirt, which donates 100% of sales to Castaneda’s family.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s