FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth’s Ryan Place neighborhood has been targeted with multiple vehicle burglaries during the past few months beginning in April.
Police put out new surveillance images of one of the suspects who has not been identified and continues to commit these burglaries.
Spare change and miscellaneous items are usually taken from the vehicles, and several firearms have been stolen from different vehicles in the neighborhood.
The suspect has pulled guns out and pointed them at people who have confronted him.
The suspect has a thin build with short curly hair, always wears the same watch and white or light-colored Nike Air Foamposite shoes and wears glasses.
Anyone who recognizes this suspect is asked to call 817-392-3923. Anyone who sees this suspect is asked to call 911 and not confront him.