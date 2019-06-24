DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A message of mercy came from the victim of the Italy High School shooting in court Monday.
Mahkayla Jones, who was 15 at the time, was shot six times by Chad Padilla, 16, when he walked into the school cafeteria and opened fire last year. Prosecutors said he targeted her. Padilla allegedly sent his father a text apologizing minutes before the shooting.
Padilla will spend the next 40 years in Texas state prison for attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
This plea deal agreement means there will be no trial.
Before reading the sentence, the judge allowed the Jones family to deliver victim impact statements.
“My biggest my fear is you and not a gun,” said Mahkayla Jones.
She went on to say, “I see you everywhere. I see you killing me.”
Mahkayla Jones’ mother, Lee Jones, pinpoints Padilla’s desire to have her daughter as the motive for the shooting. She said he traumatized and terrorized their family the entire school, and embarrassed his family.
Padilla’s will begin serving his sentence immediately. He is eligible for parole in 20 years.