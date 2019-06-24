Comments
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Irving mother was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of her 8-year-old son.
Irving police responded to a call about an unconscious person Sunday morning in the 2600 block of Peach Tree Lane. They found Tisha Sanchez’s son, Joevani dead inside an RV in the backyard.
The 30-year-old told her sister “that the demons told her to sacrifice her son.” Sanchez’s sister told police she thought Sanchez suffocated Joevani with a pillow.
Sanchez was arrested.
She’s currently in the Irving City Jail.
Her bond set at $2,000,000.