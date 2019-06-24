KTXA Texas 21Do You Watch KTXA 21 With An Antenna? Get Help Here
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – An Irving mother was arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of her 8-year-old son.

Irving police responded to a call about an unconscious person Sunday morning in the 2600 block of Peach Tree Lane. They found Tisha Sanchez’s son, Joevani dead inside an RV in the backyard.

The 30-year-old told her sister “that the demons told her to sacrifice her son.” Sanchez’s sister told police she thought Sanchez suffocated Joevani with a pillow.

Tisha Sanchez (credit: Irving City Jail)

Sanchez was arrested.

She’s currently in the Irving City Jail.

Her bond set at $2,000,000.

 

 

 

