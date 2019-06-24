Comments
(CBSDFW.COM) – Texans who are still trying to digest the news of Whataburger’s sale to Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners, may have yet another reason to cringe.
(CBSDFW.COM) – Texans who are still trying to digest the news of Whataburger’s sale to Chicago-based BDT Capital Partners, may have yet another reason to cringe.
RAYGUN, the Iowa-based “greatest store in the universe” which sells merchandise demonstrating pride in their home region, recently launched a T-shirt that that may not garner too many laughs in Texas.
“Chicago’s most famous Texas hamburger chain,” the shirt touts, with a Whataburger logo. “(As of June 2019).”
RAYGUN promoted the shirts on its website and social media profiles, capitalizing on Texas “flipping out,” as the screenshots of headlines they re-posted read.
They joked that Whataburger should serve pizza, hot dogs, have Old Style beer on tap and “Fly the W” after a Cubs wins.
The Whataburger Chicago T-shirt sells for $23.