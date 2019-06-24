KTXA Texas 21Do You Watch KTXA 21 With An Antenna? Get Help Here
By Brian New
Filed Under:CBS 11 I Team, DFW Hospital Council, DFW News, executive order, Health care, health costs, insurance companies, President Donald Trump, price transparency


WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) –  President Donald Trump signed an executive order Monday requiring hospitals and insurance companies to tell patients exactly how much their medical care would cost before they get it.

This isn’t the administration’s first attempt at price transparency for medical procedures.

Earlier this year, a CBS 11 I-Team investigation showed how the administration’s attempts at greater price transparency fell short.

With this new executive order, the president says he is giving the power back to the patients.

“We’re taking power away from bureaucrats, we’re taking it away from insurance companies and away from special interests, we are giving that power back to patients,” President Trump said in the signing ceremony at the White House.

President Donald Trump greets healthcare workers after signing an executive order intended to improve quality and price transparency in healthcare during an event in the Grand Foyer of the White House on June 24, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

While the industry welcomes price transparency some are skeptical about how it will all work.

The president of the DFW Hospital Council, Stephen Love, told the CBS 11 I-Team, the order remains unclear on what information patients will eventually get.

“We don’t know what it’s going to look like but basically the parameters that he framed it with is that he wanted the people to know what the costs of their healthcare would be so they could make informed decisions,” Love said.

Many hospitals and insurance companies are not on board with the president’s plan to make public the prices they negotiate with insurance companies.

In the past these negotiations have been kept secret.

