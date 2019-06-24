KTXA Texas 21Do You Watch KTXA 21 With An Antenna? Get Help Here
Filed Under:DFW News, Eagle Mountain Lake, Eagle Mountain Marina, Severe Storms, severe weather, Storm damage, strong winds

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Sunday’s storms caused severe damage to Eagle Mountain Marina at Fort Worth’s Eagle Mountain Lake

Powerful winds tore through parts of the roof of a structure covering boats.

Eagle Mountain Marina storm damage (Chopper 11)

“We have been able to access the docks and are glad to report a considerable amount of boats are undamaged and thankfully there has been no loss of life,” said Linda Kennedy, general manager, Eagle Mountain Marina. “We are coming up with solutions to relocate boats to Lake Country Marina.”

Eagle Mountain Marina storm damage (Chopper 11)

In the coming days, Suntex Marina Investors, LLC, which owns Eagle Mountain Marina, says it will be setting up a hotline for members and those with reservations at the boat club and rental to call; this will be used to answer their questions.

“We understand that this is an emotional and trying time, however, we ask that our guests please do not come onto the property until we inform you that it has been reopened.”

