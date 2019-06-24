FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Sunday’s storms caused severe damage to Eagle Mountain Marina at Fort Worth’s Eagle Mountain Lake
Powerful winds tore through parts of the roof of a structure covering boats.
“We have been able to access the docks and are glad to report a considerable amount of boats are undamaged and thankfully there has been no loss of life,” said Linda Kennedy, general manager, Eagle Mountain Marina. “We are coming up with solutions to relocate boats to Lake Country Marina.”
In the coming days, Suntex Marina Investors, LLC, which owns Eagle Mountain Marina, says it will be setting up a hotline for members and those with reservations at the boat club and rental to call; this will be used to answer their questions.
“We understand that this is an emotional and trying time, however, we ask that our guests please do not come onto the property until we inform you that it has been reopened.”