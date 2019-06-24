Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – After eight years, North Texas Republican State Representative Jonathan Stickland said he’s not seeking re-election
Rep. Stickland posted on Facebook Monday morning he is instead going to focus on his family, his church and his business.
Rep. Stickland’s district includes Arlington and the Hurst-Euless-Bedford area.
Rep. Stickland was behind the red light camera ban, which Governor Greg Abbott signed into law following the latest Texas Legislative session.
In his note to constituents, Stickland said, “Eight years was enough for George Washington, and it certainly is for me. After much prayerful consideration and reflection, I have determined it is not the Lord’s will for me to seek reelection. Instead, I intend to dedicate more time to my family, my church, and my business.”
Read Stickland’s message to his constituents here: