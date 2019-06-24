KTXA Texas 21Do You Watch KTXA 21 With An Antenna? Get Help Here
By Andrea Lucia
Countywide Polling Place Program, Dallas County, Dallas County Election Department, DFW News, Elections, Polling place, Registered Voters, Texas Secretary of State, Vote Centers, voting machines

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County voters are getting their first look at voting machines set to be used in the upcoming November election in a series of public meetings starting this week.

The county spent $30 million on the technology in an effort to boost voter turnout and improve security.

Election Day voters will now be able to cast ballots at any location in the county.

New voting machines on display in Dallas County (Andrea Lucia – CBS 11)

“No more excuses where ‘I don’t know where my polling places are.’ Well there are five hundred and nine that you have a choice on,” said Dallas County Elections Administrator Toni Pippins-Poole.

She walked CBS 11 through the new process which begins with checking in at a new electronic poll book that replaces the current paper record.

“You have to have the capability to have everyone in the poll book – all 1.3 million registered voters,” said Pippins-Poole.

New ballot marking machines offer the ease of electronic voting, with options to increase font size or contrast, but also print out a voter’s selections on a paper ballot allowing them a chance to review it.

Separate vote tabulating machines record ballot choices electronically, but also safeguard original paper ballots as a back-up in the event of a recount.

One thing Pippins-Poole says won’t change is how the county receives election results

“We have chosen that this not be connected to the internet. Now, we could get faster results, but we prefer the old-fashioned way,” she said. “Our elections judge will still bring the ballots to us and the results to us.”

The public can view the new machines in person at the following meetings:

Tuesday, June 25th, 6:30pm – 8pm, Friendship West Church, 2020 W. Wheatland, Dallas, TX 75232
Thursday, June 27th, 6pm – 8pm, West Dallas Multi-Purpose Center, 2828 Fish Trap Rd, Dallas, TX 75212
Tuesday, July 9th, 6pm – 8pm, Dallas County Admin Building, Allen Clemson Courtroom, 411 Elm St, 1st Floor, Dallas, TX 75202

 

