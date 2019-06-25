KTXA Texas 21Do You Watch KTXA 21 With An Antenna? Get Help Here
Filed Under:90s Fun, animation, Art, Butters, Cartman, Cartoon, Comedy Central, Dallas, Entertainment, Escape The Room, Family Fun, fun, South Park


DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In two days, South Park fans can flashback to the 90s when Cartman’s Escape Room debuts in Dallas.

They can jump feet first into a 3D representation of one of Cartman’s schemes — trying to escape SKOOOOL!

(Photo Credit: Christopher Brielmaier/Escape The Room)

Escape The Room creator Victor Blake said the project offers fans of the iconic series a truly immersive experience featuring original dialogue and animation, providing an exciting new experiential initiative where fans are transported into a standalone South Park experience.

A pop-up prototype of the escape room was staged at the most recent Comic-Cons in San Diego and New York and was a huge hit among fans. It was recognized as one of the best activations at each convention.

(Photo Credit: Christopher Brielmaier/Escape The Room)

The live action puzzle games each have their own theme in which players use clues to complete a mission or escape the room in 60 minutes or less.

(Photo Credit: Christopher Brielmaier/Escape The Room)

Cartman’s Escape Room is located at 11661 Preston Rd #184, Dallas, TX 75230, 15 minutes from Downtown.

Comedy Central’s South Park launched on August 13, 1997.

(Photo Credit: Christopher Brielmaier/Escape The Room)

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s