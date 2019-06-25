DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – In two days, South Park fans can flashback to the 90s when Cartman’s Escape Room debuts in Dallas.
They can jump feet first into a 3D representation of one of Cartman’s schemes — trying to escape SKOOOOL!
Escape The Room creator Victor Blake said the project offers fans of the iconic series a truly immersive experience featuring original dialogue and animation, providing an exciting new experiential initiative where fans are transported into a standalone South Park experience.
A pop-up prototype of the escape room was staged at the most recent Comic-Cons in San Diego and New York and was a huge hit among fans. It was recognized as one of the best activations at each convention.
The live action puzzle games each have their own theme in which players use clues to complete a mission or escape the room in 60 minutes or less.
Cartman’s Escape Room is located at 11661 Preston Rd #184, Dallas, TX 75230, 15 minutes from Downtown.
Comedy Central’s South Park launched on August 13, 1997.