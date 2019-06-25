



A father is still reeling after he says a couple offered to buy his two children for $500.

“When somebody tells you, they’ll do whatever it takes for them to get a child, that puts a big fear into somebody’s life,” Michael Rios tells CBS Austin. “There are evil, sick people in this world,” continues Rios. “You can protect your kids. Don’t let them out of your sight.”

Rios told police the nefarious couple approached him outside La Popular Bakery last Wednesday afternoon. He had his 1-year-old and 2-year-old children with him. The couple allegedly followed up a compliment on the kids with a question about a price on their heads.

According to Rios, the woman approached and said, “Your kids are really beautiful. Would you be interested in selling one of them, or both of them?”

After Rios refused the offer, he said they expressed they would do “whatever it takes.”

“She said I should just go ahead and give her one of them, because I was young and could have another,” says Rios. “Acted like nothing happened. Acted like the child never existed to me.”

Rios took a photo of the couple in their green van (which has a handicapped license plate.) A cashier wrote down the license plate and gave it to police, according to Rios.

“I can’t sleep at night, because I see their faces,” says Rios. “That’s how scary it is. I drive around my neighborhood, and I’m afraid to see that van.”

Rios hopes his story will warn other parents, about what happened.

“I thought it was a sick twisted joke at first, but the look in her eyes, you could tell that she was serious,” says Rios.