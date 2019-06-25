DFW AIRPORT (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s almost here. DFW Airport’s first Whataburger is set to open next month.
The airport announced last August it was adding the Texas favorite to its lineup of restaurants in Terminal E.
DFW Airport tweeted video of the progress Tuesday, along with, “Whata sneak peek of our newest restaurant! Coming in July.”
At the time of the announcement, here’s what Whataburger said in a statement:
“We absolutely love hearing from so many fans traveling through DFW International Airport and are excited about the opportunity to cure their cravings. There are a number of factors that go into our decision to build a restaurant in any location, and this vote is one of several steps needed to move forward. At this time, no plans have been finalized. In the meantime, we encourage fans to visit us at any of our area restaurants for their favorite Whataburger meal 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”
Earlier this month, the iconic Texas-based fast food chain sold its majority ownership to an investment firm, BDT Capital Partners, LLC, in Chicago.
The company’s headquarters is expected to stay in San Antonio.