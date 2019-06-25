ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – General Motors announced Tuesday a $20 million investment in it’s Arlington Assembly Plant.
In preparation for the launch of all-new full-size SUVs, GM is upgrading the plant’s conveyors.
The Arlington Assembly Plant is the sole producer of the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL and the Cadillac Escalade.
The upgrades are scheduled to be completed by next year.
“We’ve been building trucks in Texas for more than 20 years, and our additional investment in Arlington Assembly is proof of our commitment and confidence in our Arlington team and the work that they get done,” said Gerald Johnson, GM’s Executive VP of Global Manufacturing.
General Motors said it has invested more than $1.4 billion in Arlington since 2015.
More than 4,500 people work there.