DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Tisha Sanchez, the Irving mother accused of killing her 8-year-old son, Joevani De La Pena, was moved from the Irving City Jail to the Dallas County Jail on Tuesday.
The Dallas County Jail released a new mug shot of Sanchez, 30, after she was booked into the Lew Sterrett Justice Center.
Police documents show Sanchez said demons told her to sacrifice her son.
Police said the found the boy’s body in an RV after his mother allegedly smothered him with a pillow.
Sanchez is facing a capital murder charge.
Her bond is set at $2,000,000.