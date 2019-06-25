MESQUITE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Mesquite Police are looking for a young man “believed to have information related to” an attempted carjacking Tuesday morning.
It happened in the 2000 block of Walden Place around 8:55 a.m.
Police said the victim was approached by several young men as she was walking to her vehicle.
One of the men pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim’s property.
The suspects took off after the victim made loud noises drawing attention to them.
The person highlighted in surveillance images is believed to “have information related to this offense” police said.
The Mesquite Police Department requests the public’s assistance in identifying this person of interest.
Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5000.00 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense.
If you have information about this crime, call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS; or contact the Mesquite Police Department at 972-285-6336.