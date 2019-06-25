DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A recent shortage in Dallas Police resources has led the non-profit that maintains the Katy Trail to hire private security to keep the area safe.
Private security officers from Ameritex Guard Services will monitor the Katy Trail weekdays, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m., and weekends, 7 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Since the Katy Trail is a City of Dallas park, it is technically open the same times that other City parks are open – 5 a.m. to midnight.)
In the early morning, lights along the trail come on at 5 a.m. to sunrise and come back on from sunset to midnight. As summer approaches, the lights stay on later, turning off at 11 p.m. from July through September.
Security guards will patrol on bikes or a golf cart in inclement weather.
Dallas Police Department bike officers will still patrol the Katy Trail, too. But the private security guards (in bright, yellow t-shirts) will work in conjunction with them.
Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to call 911. And look out for one another!