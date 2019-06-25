  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSFW.COM) – Southlake Police are looking for a pair of suspected wallet thieves they say used a false story about a missing child to get away.

Security video from the Gap store in Southlake Town Square shows a woman lurking in the employee break room and reaching into someone’s bag.

Police said she took a couple of wallets.

When confronted by store employees, she said she was looking for her niece who was missing.

Employees locked down the store while everyone search, including the woman and the man she was with.

Southlake theft suspects (Southlake PD)

They then told the employees, “Never mind.  She’s outside.”  Then they made their escape.

Police said they went to Irving and bought nearly $700 worth of gift cards.

