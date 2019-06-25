KTXA Texas 21Do You Watch KTXA 21 With An Antenna? Get Help Here
Filed Under:adopted daughter, adoptive father, Dallas County Courthouse, DFW News, drinking milk, girl found dead, Missing Child, Missing Girl, missing toddler, Sherin Mathews, toddler found dead, Wesley Mathews


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas man has avoided the death penalty by pleading guilty to Injury to a Child for the death of his adopted daughter, Sherin Mathews. Now testimony is being heard in a Dallas courtroom as jurors prepare to decide the fate of Wesley Mathews.

Wesley Mathews at his capital murder trial (credit: CBS 11 News)

Authorities testifying Tuesday said there were a lot of red flags and suspicion about the Richardson father who now admits having played a role in the death of his 3-year-old special needs daughter. Just how much of a role he played is what the jury is going to have to decide.

Authorities testified that they were so concerned about Mathews possible involvement in Sherin’s death that they accused him of murder and read him his rights during a police interrogation.

The first witness on the stand was an FBI agent who described how odd it was not to find any photos of Sherin Mathews inside her family’s Richardson home when authorities were investigating her disappearance.

(credit: Richardson Police Department)

A Richardson police detective later testified that Mathews waited five hours to call authorities and when he did called on a non-emergency number.

Later, a police interrogation video was played for the jury where Mathews causally talked about his daughter’s problems eating food and how he was trying to get her to drink her milk before leaving her outside at 3 a.m. as punishment. He also suggested on the video that coyotes may have taken the child.

Mathews later admitted that he knew his daughter was dead — her body duped in a culvert not far form the family home — during the police interrogation.

The 39-year-old man’s lies and casual demeanor will all play a role in the jury’s decision. Punishment for Mathews could range from probation to life in prison.

Mathews is expected to take the stand in his own defense.

