DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After an apartment shooting in Lake Highlands left two children injured Tuesday, one remains in the hospital with serious injuries.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. at the Colinas Royale Apartments in the 9400 block of Royal Lane.
An unknown person fired “several rounds from automatic weapons” into the apartment at the complex, striking a 13-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, police said.
The victims family says the gunman went to the wrong apartment.
Upon arrival, there was an uninjured adult man in the apartment with the children. The 13-year-old boy was severely injured with a gunshot wound to the back of his head while the 10-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet on her back.
Both were taken to Children’s Medical Center Dallas where the girl was later released. The boy remains hospitalized and it is unknown when he will be released.
Police have not disclosed any suspect information or confirmed whether the incident was a case of mistaken identity.