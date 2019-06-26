Comments
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin College is getting ready to spend nearly half-a-million dollars to improve security.
The Collin County Community College District Board of Trustees unanimously approved the upgrade during a meeting Tuesday.
This is part of an overall safety plan the board approved in November 2017.
As part of the upgrade, 28 blue light towers will be installed in parking lots and campus common areas and 18 stainless steel e-phones will be placed in parking garages.
Installation is scheduled to start later this month.
It could take crews up to six months to finish the job.