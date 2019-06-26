  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DFW News, Elbit Systems of America, immigrants, Texas-Mexico border, United States Customs and Border Protection

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas defense electronics company will continue to protect America’s border with funds from a $26 million contract awarded by the United States Customs and Border Protection.

Elbit Systems of America (ESA) will install an Integrated Fixed Towers (IFT) system, expanding its deployment across the U.S. southern border.

In a release, the company said the project will take a year to complete.

This isn’t the first government contract given to the company to install IFT systems in numerous areas covering a total of 200 miles of the Arizona-Mexico border.

Integrated Fixed Towers cover open terrain and offer permanent solutions for wide areas of surveillance. (courtesy: Elbit Systems of America)

The IFT system comprises a command and control center and a networked multi-tower, multi-sensor system that continuously monitors portions of the U.S. southern border. Information from the towers is sent to the command and control center and a Border Patrol Station providing agents with long-range, persistent surveillance, according to the company and situational awareness allowing them to dispatch an appropriate response.

“This project clearly demonstrates our company’s mission to provide innovative solutions that protect and save lives,” said ESA President and Chief Executive Officer Ranaan Horowitz.

 

 

 

 

