FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Drivers traveling through Fort Worth are being advised to watch their speed — by police.
Officials with the department say a traffic enforcement detail is out on West Loop 820, near the Lake Worth Bridge, looking for speeders, reckless drivers and other violators.
Police posted a tweet that said it took less than an hour for officers to pull over 40 people for speeding. And those drivers were keeping a pretty quick pace…. the average speed for the violators was 80 mph and the driver going the fastest was doing 92 in a 65 mph zone.
In that span of time, police issued a total of 47 citations and multiple warnings.
Police are also reminding motorists that if you see a vehicle pulled over by police you should slow down to 25 mph below the posted limit or move out of the lane next to the officer and stopped driver.