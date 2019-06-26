Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A 27-year-old man was shot to death overnight at an apartment complex near the Redbird area of Dallas, police say.
Police say the victim, who has not yet been identified, was found with gunshot wounds outside his vehicle at an apartment in the 7300 block of Marvin D Love Freeway at around midnight.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, two men apparently pulled up next to his vehicle and one of them got out and shot the victim. Both suspects then drove off.
Police are questioning witnesses and do not have any suspects or a motive for the shooting at this time.