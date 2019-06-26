GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Garland Health Department received a lab report confirming presence of West Nile virus in mosquitos collected in the 500 block of W. Vista Drive.
This is the first confirmed presence of West Nile virus in mosquitos in Garland in 2019.
GHD will immediately initiate adulticide spraying throughout the surrounding area on the nights of Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27, weather permitting, to minimize the risk of human infections. Spraying will be conducted between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
So far this year, there have been no WNV human cases have been confirmed in the City of Garland, but the presence of the disease in mosquitoes means that transmission to humans is possible, so residents are urged to take preventative measures.
Citizens can view a mosquito trapping and spraying map depicting areas where WNV has been detected and subsequently sprayed to reduce the adult mosquito population.