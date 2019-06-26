



– The Humane Society of North Texas assisted the Bosque County Sheriff’s Department in the seizure of 43 dogs, four cats and a horse from an alleged hoarder situation involving neglectful living conditions on Monday, June 24.

All seized animals are now in HSNT’s care while evidence is being collected pending a hearing on Monday, July 8.

“Bosque Animal Rescue Kennels was instrumental in assisting HSNT with the seizure, and will continue to assist as needed. The pets are being evaluated by HSNT’s veterinarian, Dr. Cynthia Jones, and its Humane Investigations team,” HSNT said in a news release Wednesday.

Upon entering the property, dozens of dogs were found running loose or in makeshift pens.

More dogs and a cat were found in the home that was filled with feces.

The dogs were covered in fleas and ticks and they were severely malnourished.

Three more cats were found in a small, dark shed with no ventilation. The cats were living in debris that was coated with feces and wreaked of urine.

HSNT said it also discovered a trailer bed filled with carcasses of deceased dogs on the property.

“With your support, the Humane Society of North Texas can continue to assist local law enforcement when pets are found to be in dire and inhumane living conditions like this seizure,” said Cassie Lackey, Director of Communications at HSNT. “Every pet the Humane Society of North Texas rescued today deserves a second chance at life – and we’ll do our best to make that happen.”

HSNT said it is in immediate need of financial support for these neglected pets to cover the cost of food, bedding and veterinary care.

To make a monetary donation to the Animal Medical Fund, click here.